CALGARY — Environment Canada spent three years working on a pledge to ban thermal coal exports by 2030 before a verbal order from the political level brought the work to a halt, a senior official told MPs Thursday.

According to the Canadian Press, Megan Nichols, assistant deputy minister for environmental protection, told the House of Commons environment committee the deputy minister at the time relayed the instruction to her.

Nichols said she could identify neither the political official who gave the order nor the reason for it.

“We were told to reallocate our resources to other priorities. We had shared our analysis,” Nichols told MPs.