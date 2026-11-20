CALGARY — Environment Canada spent three years working on a pledge to ban thermal coal exports by 2030 before a verbal order from the political level brought the work to a halt, a senior official told MPs Thursday.
According to the Canadian Press, Megan Nichols, assistant deputy minister for environmental protection, told the House of Commons environment committee the deputy minister at the time relayed the instruction to her.
Nichols said she could identify neither the political official who gave the order nor the reason for it.
“We were told to reallocate our resources to other priorities. We had shared our analysis,” Nichols told MPs.
An October audit by Canada’s environment commissioner found the department stopped work in November 2024 after lobbying by the coal industry. Auditors found no written record directing officials to stop.
Ottawa formalized the decision in August 2025 during a search for savings. It informed neither the public nor Global Affairs Canada, which had helped assess the trade risks.
Canada pledged in 2021 to ban exports of thermal coal, which is burned to generate electricity.
Officials initially examined whether Ottawa could use existing laws to enforce the ban, including by regulating thermal coal as a toxic substance.
By February 2024, the department was exploring voluntary agreements with shipping terminals to end exports.
Auditors found senior management approvals for that shift were inconsistently documented.
Nichols said the department’s analysis suggested a Canadian ban would do little to reduce global emissions from burning thermal coal because exports from Canada accounted for about 2% of global supply.
Officials also examined what a ban would mean for Canada’s trade obligations to the US.
American coal accounted for 61% of thermal coal shipped from Canadian ports in 2025.
Nichols said she was unaware of any pressure from the US government to drop the ban.
The Liberals have attributed the decision to “the previous government.”
Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin, who was parliamentary secretary to her predecessor when the work stopped and minister when the decision was formalized, previously described the latter step as an “HR” matter.
Nichols said the department would explain the decision in its formal response to the audit. Ottawa has yet to say whether it still intends to meet the 2030 pledge.