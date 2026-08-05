POLL: Most NDP voters, minority of UCP back Alberta coal ban

CALGARY — A new survey has shown Alberta voters are massively divided along partisan lines over whether new coal mining should be prohibited in the Eastern Slopes of Alberta’s Rocky Mountains.

The ThinkHQ Public Affairs survey released Wednesday found that an overwhelming 85% of Alberta NDP supporters would be in favour of prohibiting new coal mining activity in the Eastern Slopes, compared to only 6% who would vote against it.

Among UCP supporters, just 24% would support a ban — a 61-point gap with NDP voters — while 41% would oppose it and 35% would remain undecided.

ThinkHQ asked respondents how they would vote if presented with the question: “Should the Government of Alberta prohibit by law any and all new coal mining activities, including approvals and permits, within the Eastern Slopes of the Rocky Mountains?”

Province-wide, 52% favoured a ban, with 25% saying no and 23% saying they were unsure.