Industry insiders say Corb Lund's failed anti-coal petition highlights dangers of politicizing resource projects

CALGARY — News of Corb Lund’s citizen initiative petition to ban coal mining in Alberta’s Eastern Slopes failing to acquire enough validated signatures to trigger a provincial referendum is being welcomed by industry advocates who say the country singer’s campaign has exposed concerns over investor confidence and the growing politicization of major resource projects.

On Friday, Elections Alberta Chief Electoral Officer Gordon McClure announced Lund’s “No New Coal Mining in the Eastern Slopes of the Rocky Mountains” petition fell short of the threshold required to trigger a referendum after the agency completed its verification process.

Although the petition initially contained 196,088 valid signatures, a subsequent verification reduced the estimated number of verified signatures to 172,088 — 5,644 short of the 177,732 required under Alberta’s Citizen Initiative Act.

In June, Premier Danielle Smith said the petition’s question would likely not be included on the October 19 referendum, saying there wouldn’t have been enough time to include it on the ballot if it had been successfully verified due to an Elections Alberta June 1 submission deadline.