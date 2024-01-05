WATCH: PM’s $83,700 'free stay' in Trudeau Foundation donor’s luxury villa

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stayed, apparently for free, at the luxurious Prospect Estate resort in Jamaica that would have cost the average Canadian $83,700.

The prime minister, along with his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, whom he announced a separation from in August, and their three children, spent December 26 to January 4 at the exclusive beachfront villa of Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation donor Peter Green.

Though the Trudeaus stayed nine nights in Jamaica “at no cost,” as the PMO office assured Canadians Thursday , the going rate for the Frankfort villa in the five-villa resort owned by Green is $9,300 per night, reported the National Post.

The 5,000-sq.-ft. Frankfort villa compound is a 17th century “fortified residence” big enough to hold 12 guests, and staffed with a cook, gardener, housekeepers and butlers. It has two separate buildings containing six bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, a swimming pool, hot tub, and private beach.

“Perhaps the most desirable north coast villa in Jamaica,” Prospect Estate’s website reads.