CORBELLA: Why Sonya Sharp is my choice for Mayor of Calgary

Licia Corbella is a Calgary journalist and a former columnist and editorial page editor of the Calgary Herald.

As the October 20 civic election approaches, many Calgarians are asking me who my choice for mayor will be and why.

I respond by telling them the following story.

Back in May 2021, in the midst of COVID-19 lockdowns, I decided to get out of the house and conduct some face-to-face (albeit masked) interviews with Calgary business owners.

Rising COVID cases forced the provincial government at the time to take indoor dining at restaurants off the table yet again, leading to despair for many restauranteurs and their staff.