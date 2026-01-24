OLDCORN: The real reason Ottawa won’t compare vaping, patches, gums, and nicotine pouches

Health Canada’s new progress report on Canada’s Tobacco Strategy is meant to be a victory lap. Smoking rates are falling. Youth smoking is near historic lows. Ottawa is congratulating itself for moving Canada toward its goal of reducing tobacco use to under five percent by 2035.

But buried in the fine print is a glaring omission. The federal government still refuses to break down which nicotine replacement therapies (NRTs) actually help smokers quit and which ones do not.

That silence is not accidental.

According to the report, about 300,000 Canadians quit smoking in 2024. More than half quit without any help. About 25% used NRTs, lumped together as a single category. Another 21% said they used vaping products to quit smoking.