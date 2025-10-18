PINDER: The mendacious United Nations at it again

There was another menacing headline in the Toronto Sun on October 15, providing a cogent example of the thesis of my recent column — the deliberate hyperbole and blatant dishonesty of the United Nations. No doubt widely published, from the World Meteorological Organization (the UN’s weather and climate agency), “CO2 in the atmosphere is up by a record amount in 2024, the biggest one year jump since recording began in 1957.” This is misleading and likely, for much of the media and its readers, successfully so.

My recent column reviewed estimated CO2 levels of 800 ppm, 600 million years ago — 20 times higher than today; and 500 million years ago — 10 times higher. For reasons no one can claim with any assurance, more recently the level of CO2 declined very close to the extinction level of 150 ppm. An important and relevant observation pointed out by my Editor — the end game of Net Zero is, by definition, also the end of life.