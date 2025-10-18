PINDER: The mendacious United Nations at it again

There was another menacing headline in the Toronto Sun on October 15, providing a cogent example of the thesis of my recent column — the deliberate hyperbole and blatant dishonesty of the United Nations. No doubt widely published, from the World Meteorological Organization (the UN’s weather and climate agency), “CO2 in the atmosphere is up by a record amount in 2024, the biggest one year jump since recording began in 1957.” This is misleading and likely, for much of the media and its readers, successfully so.
My recent column reviewed estimated CO2 levels of 800 ppm, 600 million years ago — 20 times higher than today; and 500 million years ago — 10 times higher. For reasons no one can claim with any assurance, more recently the level of CO2 declined very close to the extinction level of 150 ppm. An important and relevant observation pointed out by my Editor — the end game of Net Zero is, by definition, also the end of life.
Previously explained but worth repeating, the unique mix of water, carbon dioxide, and oxygen fosters life on Earth.
Eliminate any of them, and plant, animal, and human life terminates. The Net Zero objective is a silly and impossible outcome, also revealing the paucity of science underlying the climate crisis.
The curve also demonstrated the long-term nature of the climate. But the “biggest one-year jump since records began in 1957” is not relevant. Humans cannot grasp the long-term nature of the climate — significance is measured in centuries or longer. A less than a century increase is a nothingburger statistic, aggrandized by sloppy media. Also easy to manipulate by picking a helpful start date.
Understanding the climate is complex, but we can and should understand the simplicity of the UN’s ongoing grasp for control. A power hungry behemoth, relentlessly propagating fear, says all one needs to know about its principles and integrity. The article also mentions the next UN COP-sponsored climate summit next month in Brazil. Tens of thousands fly to attend (many in private aircraft) to help the UN manage the climate. That impossible notion exaggerates the deception.
The United Nations is not serving Canada or the Western world, which pays the freight of its ever growing payroll (primarily the US). There was overwhelming evidence of a Hamas tunnel below the UNRWA office building in Gaza, and further allegations that some UN employees are Hamas warriors.
Hardly a surprise for this antisemitic organization. Of course, all is denied.
Also, think back to the head of the World Health Organization, regularly on television during the COVID-19 crisis, defending China, and its coy denials about the source of the COVID-19 virus in its facility in Wuhan. China and the UN’s refusal to provide timely disclosure gave this destructive new threat early traction. We will likely never know the truth, which again speaks to the integrity of both China and the UN.
Oops, I almost missed the important role of our Prime Minister, a leader in propagating the climate crisis. He was a UN Special Envoy regarding Climate Change, chaired the 2021 Glasgow COP climate conference, and with a colleague built GFANZ, an agency formed to encourage banks to squeeze lending to the upstream oil and gas companies. The six Canadian major banks all committed to this entity, led by Carney, to further damage one of Canada’s most important industries. Happily, it has recently fallen apart.
Based on the regularity of his mistruths, and his disgusting demonstrated antisemitism (which elicited a revealing public thank you from Hamas), one can understand Carney’s compatibility with the UN. Would it be a surprise if one day Justin Trudeau also joined that progressive and disingenuous organization?
How the UN has manipulated politicians and media from the first Earth Summits in 1988 and 1992 is the subject of the next column.