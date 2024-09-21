SLOBODIAN: A few Liberal MPs who we won't miss when they're gone

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expects Canadians to hand him a fourth term because the Liberal gang has more work to do.

These recent examples expose how some Liberal MPs, above being bothered with pesky things like accountability and ethics, have ‘served’ Canadians.

Calgary Skyview MP George Chahal did nothing and ignored a whistleblower who contacted him about millions in green slush subsidies going to friends of management in Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC), according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

Innovation Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne was accused by this whistleblower of tinkering with a report into conflicts of interest to “protect Trudeau’s hand-picked conflicted” SDTC chair Annette Verschuren. She resigned during an investigation into Conflict of Interest Act breaches.

The SDTC was disbanded on June 4, 2023. Auditors uncovered 186 conflicts of interest involving agency directors that day.

Fuming yet? Buckle up, there’s more.

Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault repeatedly told the Commons ethics committee that he had no dealings — apparently calls and texts don’t count — with an Edmonton import firm that paid him $220,000 while he was serving as a member of cabinet.

And despite three terrorists arrested in the past three months who slipped under the radar, Immigration Minister Marc Miller insisted he’s confident security screening of foreigners are reliable.

You may recall that Chahal was fined $500 in 2022 before the federal election after being caught on video removing an opponent’s campaign flyer from a Skyview home and placing it with one of his flyers. Pfft. That was just kid’s stuff.

The whistleblower, identified as Witness Number One, named Chahal during testimony before the Commons public accounts committee earlier this week.

Witness Number One claimed he approached Chahal in May 2022 with serious concerns about irregularities at SDTC and was assured by the MP that the Auditor General’s Office and appropriate federal parties would be alerted.

Then he went AWOL.

“His subsequent refusal to engage forced us to spend the next five months trying and failing to contact various agencies including the Department of Industry, the Ethics Commissioner, as well as the Public Integrity Commissioner, to name just a few.”

During his two years working at SDTC, this whistleblower oversaw approval and disbursement of more than $200 million in funding.

Created by Parliament in 2001 to subsidize green technology, SDTC paid out $856 million in subsidies between 2017 and 2023.

Witness Number One testified he, along with 20 other whistleblowers, documented instances of inside dealing and misfeasance involving payments of millions in subsidies to friends of management.

Chahal was not implicated in any wrongdoing, but refusing to act when told of unlawful contact is astounding negligence.