Estevan man sentenced to 90 days in jail for killing puppy

A 27-year-old Estevan man has been sentenced to 90 days in jail for killing a puppy he adopted from the Estevan Humane Society earlier this year.

Winston Klassen was handed his sentence on August 18 in Estevan Provincial Court by Judge Mitch Miller.

Klassen also received 18 months of probation and a three-year ban on owning, caring for, or living in the same home as an animal or bird.