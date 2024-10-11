MARRIOTT: Higgs and Rustad on a roll, Smith to get comfortable passing grade

Six elections in three weeks, second in a series from Bill Marriott. Read the first one here. William D. Marriott is a retired economist who specialized in public policy analysis of the oil and gas industry.

Modern electioneering depends heavily on polling, focus groups and detailed numerical analysis, even down to the individual polling district within each constituency. Election platforms and priorities are all tailored towards the ‘soft’ supporters, both of the subject party and their main opposition. Election information is intended to turn your soft supporters into committed voters and your soft opponents into recent converts.

But, the general polling by public polling companies, which is supposed to indicate how a campaign is going and ultimately predict the election outcome, has proved to be spectacularly wrong.

For example, in the days before the last Alberta election, all the polls were ‘close’ with no more than a 2-3% point advantage to the UCP. However, when the votes were counted the UCP had a nearly 9 point advantage or a polling error of around 6 points. Generally, conservative parties poll around 5% points below their actual ballot day performance.(For a deeper analysis of the flaws of modern public political polling see — Polls, more annoying than Harry and Meghan)

With this perspective on polling what has changed in British Columbia and New Brunswick in the last week?

In both cases, the one year ‘celebration’ vs ‘condemnation’ protests of the Hamas terror attack on Israel became a focal point for electors. The abhorrent celebrations of the October 7th atrocities seem to be getting more vocal and more hostile. Voters who are concerned about these developments may look to the ballot box to express those concerns.

In New Brunswick, Blaine Higgs promised more funding for security in places of worship. In BC, John Rustad went further vowing to demand the federal government revoke the visas of those who promote terrorist organizations. Jagmeet Singh didn’t do NDP supporters any favours by embracing the terrorists. Both Higgs and Rustad have put a clear bold line in the sand concerning their positions on Israel and anti-Semitism. This will certainly resonate with older voters who actually show up to vote. Advantage conservatives.